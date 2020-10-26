6 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 6 more COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one teen, one in her twenties, and one in her nineties
• Male – one in his forties, and two in their fifties.
One hundred thirty-two active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,553 confirmed cases in the county, including 26 related deaths.
Thirty individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,395 individuals.
