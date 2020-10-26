Man wanted in Weakley Co., Tenn, accused of shooting another man with ‘sawed-off shotgun’

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after deputies say he hot a man with a sawed-off shotgun.
Joseph L. Brown, 32, is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, a confrontation at a home on the Tennessee side of Dukedom on Saturday, October 24 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. resulted in the shooting of 24-year-old Tyler Forrester.
Deputies say he was shot in the driveway of his home with what was described as a sawed-off shotgun. He was taken to a hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Currently, deputies say he is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Brown left the scene and has not been found.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement or the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.