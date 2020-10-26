Lake County, Tenn. to reinstitute mask mandate

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Lake County mayor said it will reinstitute a mask mandate starting on Monday, October 26.
It will be in effect until November 30.
According to Mayor Denny Johnson, if you are in public places such as stores and restaurants, or in close proximity to other citizens, you are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Johnson said northwest Tennessee had a large spike in COVID-19 cases recently. He said Dyer and Obion Counties had their annual county fairs and Lake County held its annual Arts and Crafts Festival. Also, schools in all three counties were out for their fall breaks.
The mayor said all of those together caused a spike in cases.
“It is true there are positive COVID cases as the result of people attending the Arts and Crafts Festival,” he said in a release. “As I saw the traffic coming into the county, I did not see one person that was forced to attend the festival. Everyone came of their own free will.”
He said they followed the governor’s guidelines for the festival, and the Board spent at least $5,000 on extra precautions including masks and sanitizer.
“...These same merchants were already struggling for several months due to COVID-19,” he said. “Some of these businesses will not survive. I could not in good conscious stop this event and cause some of them to go out of business.”
The mayor also said he is sensitive to the virus and what it can do to families. He said he has had family and friends get sick, and he knew all three people from Lake County who died from COVID-19.
Bordering counties are starting a mask mandate to the spike in cases. The mayor said Lake County has a large portion of the population that travels to Dyer and Obion Counties to shop and for other activities.
He said he believed it was important to work together with surrounding counties and issue a mask mandate also.
