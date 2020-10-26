Input opportunity on ‘Cairo’ Bridge to end October 30

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Citizens who wish to provide input on planning for the engineering and construction of a new U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge have until 5 p.m., CDT, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
By Monday morning, 84 people had taken the time to go to www.us51bridge.com to review online displays and information, then fill out a survey and leave written comments at the end.
The current bridge serves as a critical north-south connector for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation link for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62.
Construction on a new bridge to carry U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 across the Ohio River between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, is expected to start in the next 5 to 10 years.
Printed copies of the online presentation and survey are available at the Wickliffe Public Library, 257 North 4th St., and at the Cairo Public Library, 1609 Washington Ave.
A copy of the printed materials is available to the public via mail by contacting Keith Todd at the KYTC District 1 office by calling (270) 898-2431 or by emailing a request to kytc.District1info@ky.gov.
Responses from the public review survey will become a part of the official record for the project.
Once compiled, the meeting record will be available for review and copying after an Open Records Request is submitted and approved.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge connects Kentucky and Illinois about 5 miles north of Wickliffe at Kentucky mile point 7.372.
It connects with the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that carries traffic between Illinois and Missouri.
The bridge recently was returned to normal 2-way traffic after a five-month deck and joint maintenance project that included improvements to the Kentucky roadway approach.
The work was aimed at putting the bridge in optimum condition while planning for construction of a new bridge continues.
