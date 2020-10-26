5 injured in 2-vehicle rollover crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to an early morning two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Monday, October 26.
The crash happened at 1 a.m. at the intersection of KY 121 and KY 945.
According to a Graves County Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation, David Roberson, 31 of Mayfield, was driving south on KY 945 failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into the passenger side of vehicle heading north on KY 121.
The northbound vehicle was driven by 41-year-old Amanda Miller of Mayfield.
The force of the crash caused Miller’s vehicle to flip and roll roughly 100 yards into a yard.
Five occupants were hurt in the crash and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.
