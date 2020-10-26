2 Heartland communities mourning 3 teens after deadly crash over the weekend

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Heartland communities are mourning on Monday, October 26 after a deadly traffic crash early Sunday morning.
Six high school students were traveling in a vehicle near Ozark around 2:46 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
Three teenagers were killed, while three others continue to fight for their lives. The driver was 18-year-old Jordan Davidson, of Goreville. A 15 year old and 17 year old from Vienna were killed. Their names have not been released.
“It’s hard to figure out what the right words are. I will say we can’t imagine what these families are going through. I know what I’m going through and it’s heartbreaking," said Vienna Superintendent Joshua Stafford.
Stafford was dealing with his own emotions as he guided his students through an unthinkable loss. He found the word clearly on the minds of Vienna students. They posted notes, top to bottom, on the lockers of the classmates they lost so suddenly.
“You know, these young men they weren’t just students here in our community and our county. They were sons, siblings, grandsons, involved in athletics and clubs and various things. And just had intricate connections to so many different people," Stafford said.
Vienna senior Emme Treat described her friendship with one of the young men.
“A burst of happiness all the time. Like his smile was just so genuine. And like when he smiled at you you couldn’t have a bad day anymore, that’s just him," she said.
After the community held a prayer vigil Sunday night, students gathered for a memorial assembly on Monday morning.
Vienna senior Emma Rush talked about the Bible verse she shared with fellow students.
“There was one verse that really stood out to me during this time. And it’s Psalm 34-18. And it says the Lord is close to the broken hearted and heals those whose spirits are crushed," Rush said.
Stafford said community members are already reaching out, offering financial and emotional support.
“If there’s a time for us to be united around these families, all six of these families, it’s now," he said.
And at the same time, these students face the reality that life can change in an instant.
“And I know that through this time that it shows us we don’t know when our last moment might be and to not take anything for granted."
Thoughts echoed by Superintendent Stafford.
“...and as I continue to reflect on it, I don’t know who you are near as you watch this but look over and tell them that you love them. And that you are here for them. I don’t care who it is. And if you are not with anybody, pick up the phone and do that.”
