Hamilton County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 26.
The newly reported cases include:
- 1 Female in their teens
- 1 Male in their 20s
- 3 Female in their 30s
- 2 Male in their 30s
- 1 Female in their 40s
- 2 Male in their 40s
- 2 Female in their 60s
- 2 Male in their 60s
- 2 Male in their 70s
- 1 Male in their 80s
As of Monday, there have been 140 total cases of COVID-19 and two people have passed away.
The health department reported a total of 114 recoveries. They say 22 people are currently isolating at home and two people are hospitalized.
