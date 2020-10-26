Hamilton County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

Hamilton County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 26.
By Amber Ruch | October 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 6:52 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 26.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 1 Female in their teens
  • 1 Male in their 20s
  • 3 Female in their 30s
  • 2 Male in their 30s
  • 1 Female in their 40s
  • 2 Male in their 40s
  • 2 Female in their 60s
  • 2 Male in their 60s
  • 2 Male in their 70s
  • 1 Male in their 80s

As of Monday, there have been 140 total cases of COVID-19 and two people have passed away.

The health department reported a total of 114 recoveries. They say 22 people are currently isolating at home and two people are hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.