Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm

PEORIA, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26.
The briefing will be at the OSF Jump Training Simulation and Education Center in Peoria.
Before the briefing, the governor joined area leaders in announcing an update on the reopening of the Murray Baker Bridge at 11 a.m. in Peoria.
He then toured the Prestige Barbershop at 12:30 pm. to highlight the impact of the Business Interruption Grants program for small businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier on Monday, it was announced two more regions in Illinois will have COVID-19 resurgence mitigations. They will go into effect in Regions 4 and 10 at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Illinois cases
On Monday, Oct. 26, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,729 new cases of COVID-19, including 17 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 378,985, including 9,522 deaths.
Currently, a total of 7,326,216 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.