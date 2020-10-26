Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing; announce new recommendations

Governor Andy Beshear will announce new recommendations to combat COVID-19 in Kentucky. (Source: Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | October 26, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:31 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 26.

The governor said Monday’s briefing would include new recommendations to combat the surge of cases. He said last week the state set a record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Kentucky cases

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 96,942 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

It reported a total of 1,407 deaths.

