Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing; announce new recommendations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 26.
The governor said Monday’s briefing would include new recommendations to combat the surge of cases. He said last week the state set a record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Kentucky cases
On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 96,942 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
It reported a total of 1,407 deaths.
