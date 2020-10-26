First black Cape Central graduate dies at 85

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first African-American Cape Central graduate died last week at the age of 85.
Now, her youngest son wants her to be remembered as the role model who helped paved the way for others who wanted a good education.
“She always had a good word for people. She always expressed how important education was," said Lieutenant Colonel Ron Daniels, who is the youngest son of Clara Daniels.
After laying his mother to rest over the weekend, he recounted how she became the first African American to graduate from Cape Central High School.
“My mother, obviously, went to John S. Cobb school, there in Cape. And she was attending John S. Cobb and there was a fire at Cobb school. She needed a semester to graduate, so I’m not sure who suggested that she go to Central or how it shaped up. But she did end up at Cape Central for that semester she needed to finish," he said.
During a time of racial tension and segregation, she became the first black person to walk the hallways of the school.
“Whenever she shared the story, she shared it with a positive light. She never spoke of Central with ill will. She never had bad words to say about most people," he said.
And through her positivity, and emphasis on learning, Daniels shared her spirit through education.
“My mom’s legacy would be that of kindness. And, that the pathway that she paved has led to many of us being able to participate and excel in a diverse environment in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. And that continues for days, decades, centuries. Only getting better.”
Clara Daniels peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 13 after a long hard fight against cancer.
