First Alert: Dry morning ahead of rainy week

(KFVS) - Get ready for a soggy week. More rain is on the way.
This morning will be cloudy, cool and calm ahead of rain this afternoon.
Wake-up temps are in the low-to-mid 40s in our northern counties and in the low 50s in the southern counties.
Rain will start to sneak in from the west during the early afternoon hours and slowly push into our central counties.
Chilly, light to moderate showers is expected.
Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 40s near Farmington to mid 50s near Union City, Tenn.
On-and-off rain will continue through the next few days.
Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s all week.
Tropical Storm Zeta and another system could bring thunderstorms on Thursday.
Sunshine and drier conditions move-in near the end of the weekend, just in time for Halloween.
