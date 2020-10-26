Egyptian Health Dept. reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who died due to complications of COVID-19.
The Egyptian Health Department was also notified of 45 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Females: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 3 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, 5 in their 60s, 3 in their 70s, 1 in their 80s, and 3 in their 90s
o Males: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 4 in their 60s, 4 in their 70s, and 2 in their 80s
Gallatin County
o Females: 1 in their 60s
o Males: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
White County
o Females: 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 80s
o Male: 1 in their 40s, 2 in their 60s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 630 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has had a total of 293 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 125 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
The Egyptian Health Department will hold a Mobile Community Event on Friday October 30 and Saturday October 31 at the Arrowhead Plaza in Harrisburg.
