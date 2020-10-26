Deputy frees deer caught in soccer goal net

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency calls law enforcement respond to have a wide range.
Sometimes they are not even called, but just happen to be at the right place, at the right time.
This was the case on Sunday, just before noon, for a likely thankful deer.
A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy came to the rescue of a doe in distress.
The deer got caught in the netting of a goal at the soccer fields on KY 1710.
Deputy Jamie Clark reported finding the deer with the goal netting wrapped around her neck and struggling to breath.
The deputy was able to cut out the trapping net and the doe ran off.
Deputy Clark said the deer “appeared she’s going to be 10-4 (o.k.)”
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said the report on Deputy Clark’s daily activity log goes to show that deputies “never know from one minute to the next what type of call you are going to receive.”
