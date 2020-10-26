Crews respond to apartment fire on Lorimier in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire at 325 N. Lorimer on Monday afternoon, October 26.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call from a second floor resident that said his apartment had smoke in it from an unknown source.
A first alarm assignment was requested.
First arriving units found light smoke in a first floor hallway and heavier smoke was visible in a first floor apartment.
No one was home in that apartment and entry was forced.
Once inside firefighters located a fire in the front bedroom of the apartment.
The fire was quickly extinguished and overhaul operations began.
The structure was a large residence that had been converted into four separate apartments.
There was little fire extension into the apartment above and no fire damage to the other two apartments.
Smoke and fire damage was contained to original apartment.
CGFD units all cleared the scene within an hour of the initial call.
