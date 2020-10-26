COVID-19 resurgence mitigations to take effect in Regions 4, 10 in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Regions 4 and 10.
The regions include the Metro East and suburban Cook Cook.
The mitigations will go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28.
According to IDPH, Region 4 has had a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions making it the first region in the state to meet the metrics for additional mitigations in this way and surpass warning levels in two categories simultaneously.
Governor Pritzker said his administration continues to work to support small businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic, distributing $7.5 million and $14.8 million respectively in emergency grants and assistance to businesses and communities in Regions 4 and 10 alone.
Businesses in the regions will also receive priority consideration for the current round of Business Interruption Grants as a result of the additional mitigations.
Mitigation measures taking effect October 28 in Regions 4 and 10 include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.
Since March, the administration has launched a menu of small business and community relief programs – with more than $500 million in grants and programs launched by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, including emergency hospitality grants, a downstate small business stabilization program, Fast Track Capital, and more.
DCEO is also actively processing reimbursements for local governments impacted by COVID-19 via the state’s local CURES program. All eligible governments in Regions 4 and 10 can submit their certification to the department and begin submitting reimbursement requests. For more information on programs available for businesses and communities, please visit DCEO’s website.
Currently four of the state’s 11 regions have positivity rates above the public health department’s 8 percent threshold for resurgence mitigations.
Regions 5, 7, and 8 are currently operating under additional mitigations as the regions continue to report a 7-day rolling positivity rate above 8 percent.
Region 1 is currently operating under Tier 2 mitigation measures after experiencing reporting a positivity rate greater than 8 percent for 14 days despite Tier 1 mitigation measures being in place.
