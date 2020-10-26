Cloudy Skies and Dry Conditions Starting Off The Day

A cloudy, cool, and clam morning across the Heartland. Temperatures are ranging from the low to mid 40s north to low 50s south. Minor light to patchy fog may form in some areas. We look to stay dry the first half of today. Rain will start to sneak in from the west during the early afternoon hours and slowly transition into our central counties. Light to moderate showers can be expected, but this will not be pleasant with cooler temperatures. Highs will only be from the mid 40s near Farmington, MO to mid 50s near Union City, TN.
On and off rain will continue through the next few days. We will be monitoring a low pressure system and tropical storm Zeta that could bring us thunderstorms on Thursday. Our next chance of seeing a lot of sunshine and dry weather will be near the weekend, just in time for Halloween.
Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s all week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.