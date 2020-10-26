Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade postponed

Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade postponed
The Williamson County Shrine Club's little and fast cars are always a fan favorite at the Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | October 26, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 8:32 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade have announced this year’s annual event will not take place in 2020.

The 30th Annual Lights Fantastic Parade is now scheduled for Saturday, December 4, 2021.

A reason for this year’s event cancelation was not released, but several events in Jackson County have been recently postponed or canceled due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will not take place this year. Please stay safe and we hope to see you all next year for the 30th Annual Lights Fantastic Parade on Saturday, December 4, 2021!

Posted by Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade on Thursday, October 1, 2020

In past events, hundreds have lined the streets of Carbondale to watch the annual parade to watch more glowing floats, dancers and musicians.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.