Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade postponed

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade have announced this year’s annual event will not take place in 2020.
The 30th Annual Lights Fantastic Parade is now scheduled for Saturday, December 4, 2021.
A reason for this year’s event cancelation was not released, but several events in Jackson County have been recently postponed or canceled due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
In past events, hundreds have lined the streets of Carbondale to watch the annual parade to watch more glowing floats, dancers and musicians.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.