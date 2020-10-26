Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, October 26. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | October 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 5:09 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, October 26.

According to the health center, the newly reported death was a person in their 90s who lived in a nursing home prior to their diagnosis.

The total number of cases in the county is 2,876 with 50 total deaths.

In long term care facilities in Cape Girardeau County, the health center reported a total of 262 cases with 37 deaths and 155 recoveries.

