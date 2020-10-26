Cairo, Ill. head start temporarily closed following confirmed COVID-19 case

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department reported Cairo Head Start Early Learning Center will temporarily close after one confirmed case of COVID-19 in teh facility.
The center will be closed for remote learning from October 26 to November 4. Classes will resume in person on Nov. 5.
According to the health department, families have been notified.
They said the head start learned of the positive test result on Friday, October 23. The center was not open on October 23 as part of regular weekly remote learning.
According to head start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the facility, and for health department officials to gain a better understanding of the impact to the center.
The health department has already started contact tracing.
They said there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases being spread by community transmission at social events and gatherings in recent months.
