Bi-County Health reports 19 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on Monday.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 60s
- Males: One toddler, one tween, five in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females: One in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 80s, and two in their 90s
- Males: One in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 70s, and one in their 80s
To date, there have been a total of 1,925 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,011 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 60 deaths in Williamson County and 10 deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 1,198 have recovered in Williamson County and 562 have recovered in Franklin County
