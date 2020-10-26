200 active COVID-19 cases in Stoddard Co., Health Department operating on limited staff

STODDARD COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Health Department reported 200 active cases in the county on Monday.
To date, 821 people have recovered and 20 people have died.
Over the last few days some of the health department’s staff has texted positive.
For precautionary reasons, they will be operating on a very limited staff, however, all COVID-19 tracing responsibilities will continue.
They will be rescheduling all services that are able to be rescheduled.
The department hopes to be fully operating again by late next week.
