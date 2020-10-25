Soggy week ahead

(KFVS) - We’re In for one more cloudy and cool but mainly dry day before the weather turns wet for much of the upcoming work week.
A few thin spots in the clouds could develop again today, but overall it looks to remain cloudy…..with a few sprinkles once again possible.
Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s, but winds will be a bit lighter than on Saturday.
Tonight will remain cloudy and cool, but wet weather will gradually develop during the day on Monday.
The week ahead continues to look cool and unsettled.
Rainfall is now resolving into two periods: the first from Monday afternoon into Tuesday….and the second from Wednesday into Thursday.
The first will be a lighter ‘overrunning’ type event…but the second could be heavier and involve some thunder and lightning as an upper low moves into the Mississippi Valley.
Thankfully we should be drying out by Friday and the Halloween weekend continues to look cool and dry, including Halloween night.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.