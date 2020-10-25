Perryville hit and run accident leaves one dead

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 81 year-old woman died after a hit and run accident on I-55 near Perryville, Mo.
The woman was riding in a 1989 Chevrolet 3500, driven by a 57 year-old woman, when a 2010 Ford Fusion struck the 3500 from behind.
The 3500 was pushed off the road and into the right side guardrail, severely damaging the car and injuring the 81 year-old woman.
The Fusion was totaled, and the driver fled.
The 81 year-old women was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.
