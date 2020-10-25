56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin & Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on Sunday.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: Two tweens, two teenagers, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, five in their 60s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s
- Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one in their 90s
Williamson County
- Males: One in their 20s, six in their 30s, four in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, and three in their 70s
- Females: Two children under 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1,914 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,003 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 60 deaths in Williamson County and ten deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 1,136 have recovered in Williamson County and 502 have recovered in Franklin County.
