Hit-and-run crash leaves one dead

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - An 81 year-old woman died after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County early Sunday morning.
Crews were called to a crash at 4:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 at the 157 mile marker.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old Perryville woman was driving a 1989 Chevrolet 3500, when a 2010 Ford Fusion hit the pick-up truck from behind.
The truck was pushed off the road and into the right side guardrail, severely damaging the car and injuring an 81 year-old passenger.
The Fusion was totaled, and the driver took off from the scene.
The 81 year-old passenger, Shirley M. Rollett of Perryville, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where she died shortly after the crash.
According to the MSHP crash report, the driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.
