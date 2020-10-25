First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re In for one more cloudy and cool but mainly dry day before the weather turns wet for much of the upcoming work week. A few thin spots in the clouds could develop again today, but overall it looks to remain cloudy…..with a few sprinkles once again possible. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s, but winds will be a bit lighter than on Saturday. Tonight will remain cloudy and cool, but wet weather will gradually develop during the day on Monday.