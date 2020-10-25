First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a cloudy and cool weekend….the work week ahead will feature 2 or 3 periods of wet weather. The first period of rain looks to move in from the west Monday afternoon into Monday night…and taper off on Tuesday. After a short break, another period of showers and potential thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Monday morning should still be cloudy and cool but dry….and even in the afternoon most of the rain looks to be across SE MO and S IL, with mainly dry condition over the Bootheel, Ky and Tn.