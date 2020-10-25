Egyptian Health Department reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | October 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 12:31 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 25, 2020, of eleven Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 90s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

o a female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation

White County

o a male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 80s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 80s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 80s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 80s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 90s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 595 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 285 lab-confirmed positives, including five deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 123 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

