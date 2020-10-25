3 dead, 3 injured following Johnson Co. crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people are dead following a crash in Johnson County Sunday morning.
At 2:46 a.m. a 2010 Black Ford driven by Jordan Davidson, 18, of Vienna, was traveling westbound on Ozark Road near Locust Street.
The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Davidson, a 17-year-old passenger and a 15-year-old passenger were killed in the crash.
Three 15-year-old passengers were transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Charges are pending investigation.
