1st Fall City-Wide Yard Sale in Scott City

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first ever Fall City-Wide Yard Sale kicked off in Scott City on Saturday.
The event featured dozens of yard and garage sales peppered throughout the city.
Customers took advantage of finding treasure items while sellers were able to make a few bucks off some unused items.
Mary Rogers said this was a wonderful opportunity to be able to catch up with and meet new people as well.
“People will come in, I haven’t seen in a long time,” Rogers said. “We’ve had people in from Salem, Missouri and Illinois and around. You just get to meet a lot of new people.”
Rogers, along with many other sellers and shoppers, decided to wear masks due to COVID-19.
Scott County does not have any mandates in place, however, Rogers said she saw about 90% or better come in with a mask on anyway and wanted to herself as well.
“To protect you and to protect me and people that are compromised,” Rogers said. “I just try to help people stay a little safe.”
Some of the sellers said that whatever they didn’t sell, they plan on donating to various organizations.
