Smithsonian water exhibit shown in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Smithsonian National Museum exhibit, “Water Ways,” was on display at Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau, Saturday Oct. 24.
“It’s the whole Gambit of things that relate to water and humanity, purity of water, water, and health,” Mary Ann Kellerman with the Kellerman foundation for Historic Preservation in Cape Girardeau said.
It’s an interactive display with pictures, touchscreens , and fun facts about water.
“I think it’s really important that a Smithsonian item can be brought to Cape Girardeau,” she said.
The exhibit traveled from Washington D.C.
Heritage is one five museums in Missouri to showcase it. To highlight the exhibit Heritage is planning a water festival.
“We will have exhibitors, everyone that has something to do like water Kayakers,” she said.
Dr. Frank Nickell, a local historian at the Heritage Museum, said “This exhibit is very special I think because it emphasizes the importance of water without water on this planet there would be no life."
The Water Ways exhibit will be open until January 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 102 N. Main St.
