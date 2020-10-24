1 more death, 20 new COVID-19 cases reported by Bi-County Health

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the Franklin-Williamson County region on Saturday.
The individual is a male in his 80s from Franklin County who was previously confirmed to have acquired the disease.
The positive individuals are currently being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and one in their 80s
- Males: One in their 50s and one in their 80s
Williamson County
- Females: One tween, one in their 30s, and one in their 40s
- Males: One tween, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 50s
To date, there have been a total of 1,887 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 975 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 60 deaths in Williamson County and ten deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,136 have recovered in Williamson County and 502 have recovered in Franklin County.
