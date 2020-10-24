Heartland Halloween spending rises despite COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Halloween festivities may look a bit different this year, however consumers have embraced the fright and delight of this upcoming holiday.
The National Retail Federation reported that an on average each person will spend $92 this Halloween.
Cape Girardeau Spirit Halloween Store Manager, Brittany Humphrey, said she thought people would have been scared to celebrate because of COVID-19.
“Sales have actually been really good surprisingly. We’ve doubled and we tripled the sales before,” said Humphrey. “People still want to come in, do their parties, do their costumes, all that kind of stuff.”
Heartlanders said they plan to wear a mask and treat life as normal.
“I’ve already bought my costume off amazon. So, I’m just going to go with the flow and act as normal as possible,” said Camryn Rivenburgh .
Jessica Whittaker said she wants to keep the Halloween spirit alive. “I think it would be fun and to kind of still keep traditions alive. Cause Halloween you got to have fun.”
The CDC stated that you can still celebrate Halloween festivities along with wearing a mask and social distancing.
