First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

It looks like we’re in for a period of cool, wet weather from Monday afternoon into early Tuesday….although the timing of this system is still a bit uncertain as a rare (this year) low pressure area develops in the southwestern U.S. and then heads east. But overall….it looks like we’ll have a round of chilly rain from about mid-day Monday thru at least Tuesday morning…if not longer. Beyond Tuesday our weather should finally start to improve as we see warmer ridging in the upper levels..and the second half of next week is currently looking dry and a bit warmer again.