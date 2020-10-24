First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A cool and (at times) wet pattern is in the works for the upcoming work week….as we get a rare (this fall) pattern with an upper low in the southwestern U.S. and southerly flow aloft developing in our region. It looks like we’ll have one period of cool rain from Monday afternoon into Tuesday….and then another potential period of rain showers Wednesday into Thursday as the upper low moves just south of us. This second period of rain will depend on the eventual path of the low, which is not certain. But we should finally get into a sunnier and milder pattern by the end of the week and into the upcoming Halloween weekend, thankfully.