Egyptian Health Department reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of nine Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Six cases are in Saline County, and three are from White County.
Saline County has had a total of 591 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has had a total of 279 lab-confirmed positives, including five deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 122 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
