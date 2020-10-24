Egyptian Health Department reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

(Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith | October 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 5:14 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of nine Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six cases are in Saline County, and three are from White County.

Saline County has had a total of 591 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 279 lab-confirmed positives, including five deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 122 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

