Cloudy, chilly weekend

(KFVS) - We are in for a chilly and mainly cloudy ‘late fall’ type weekend.
It will be more like late November than late October.
The best chance of any sunshine looks to be over our northern counties today.
A bit more moisture to the south means a slight chance of a light shower or some drizzle possible in the Bootheel, Tenn. and Ky. today and tonight.
Highs today and Sunday will be mainly in the 50s….although a few areas could approach 60 Sunday afternoon.
This cool, wet weather will last until Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.
But overall….it looks like we’ll have a round of chilly rain from about mid-day Monday thru at least Tuesday morning…if not longer.
Beyond Tuesday our weather should finally start to improve as we see warmer ridging in the upper levels.
The second half of next week is looking dry and a bit warmer again.
