Cici’s Pizza in Cape Girardeau to close after 17 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cici’s Pizza in Cape Girardeau was packed with people on Saturday, after the restaurant made the announcement that they will be shutting their doors after 17 years.
The restaurant serves pizza, salads and soup in a buffet style which has been effected by safety and sales due to COVID-19.
Owners Danny and Cassandra Hicks said they made the announcement they were closing last Thursday. By Friday, the word spread quickly.
“Facebook had just blown up with the amount of comments, the support and the fact that they were disappointed that we were closing,” Danny Hicks said. “Unfortunately, with COVID, it’s just been a very hard year but we do appreciate the outcry of support with everybody.”
Cassandra Hicks said it’s especially hard with watching people come and go through those doors for more than a dozen years.
“We’ve been running this business for 17 years and we’ve got to see people and children grow into young adults and get married and have children of their own,” Cassandra Hicks said. “So it feels like losing a member of your family.”
The restaurant will also lose it’s 12 employees when they close. Some of which are already searching for other jobs.
Their last day will be Sunday, October, 25th.
