What you need to know Oct. 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, October 23.
Buckle in, we’re in for an active weather day.
It will be a warm morning with temps in the 60s and 70s.
Thicker clouds and rain will move in this morning, with storm chances increasing in the afternoon.
Heavy rainfall is expected.
Storms will not be severe, but an isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out.
High temps this afternoon will be in the 70s, but they will be quickly plunging as a cold front passes through the Heartland.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to the low 40s.
The weekend will be dry, cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.
More rain arrives early next week with fall-like temps sticking around.
- The final presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last night was more traditional with far fewer interruptions throughout.
- Community testing for COVID-19 returns to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau today.
- Governor JB Pritzker stated he could impose even tougher COVID-19 restrictions in some areas of Illinois if hospitalization rates continue to climb.
- U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19.
- U.S. officials said Thursday that Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers.
- Some COVID-19 patients that suffer from the loss of taste and smell say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.
- Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.
- President Trump posted his full, unedited interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Facebook ahead of the show’s Sunday air date.
