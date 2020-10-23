Visitors flocking to Rendleman Orchards due to pandemic

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - If you drive through Alto Pass on Route 127, you likely notice a packed parking lot at Rendleman Orchards.
Business is booming at the family friendly farm.
The owner of the orchard, Michelle Sirles, said they are seeing nearly twice as many customers this year than past years.
She believes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is playing a roll in visitors flocking to what they have to offer.
“So many people were saying to us, this day was magical, it lifted my spirits," said Sirles. "We wanted to have plenty of places for people to go and to have great memories this year, and since we do have a lot of outdoor space, we wanted to really share that with the general public.”
Several parents also told Sirles that the orchard has been a great place for their children to burn-off some energy and to enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic.
Attractions at the orchard this year included U-pick zinnia and sunflower fields and pumpkins, happy goats, food trucks, the market store and of course, fresh fruits such as peaches, nectarines, apples and vegetables.
All of the activities encouraged social distancing.
The orchard also added outdoor pay stations and handwashing stations to help keep customers safe.
This year’s season at Rendleman Orchards ends on October 31.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.