Two car stolen in Perryville, keys were left inside

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Oct. 23, in the early morning, Perryville police received numerous calls about unlocked cars that had items stolen from them, including firearms, over night.
Two callers reported stolen vehicles, a 2010 maroon GMC Acadia bearing MO license plate XC9V5C and a 2013 silver Chevrolet Sonic bearing MO license plate EA4A3X, both had the keys inside.
A total of 13 cars were gone through during the night.
Home security video of the suspects show at least one person armed with what appears to be a semi-automatic pistol.
A security video shows of one of the suspects and a suspected vehicle involved in the thefts, a white Chrysler 300.
The suspect seen in the video is wearing a PUMA brand sweatshirt and University of Missouri (MU) black sweat pants.
A .357 revolver was stolen from one of the vehicles and later recovered by Festus Police Department from a vehicle in Festus that had items taken from it.
There was also a Nitro X crossbow taken with the handgun; it has not been recovered yet.
According to Cpl. Jeri Cain, Public Information Officer for Perryville Police Department; “At this time, there are at least three male suspects that can be seen on the security footage. They should be considered armed and the public should not approach if they recognize any of the individuals. We ask anyone who has information about the suspects or vehicles involved to contact the Perryville Police Department at (573)547-4546 or your local law enforcement agency.”
Cpl. Cain went on to say, “The best preventative measure is to remove valuables from your vehicle at night and make sure the doors are locked. Most of the time criminals are looking for easy targets such as unlocked vehicles.”
