5th person charged in connection to Olney, Ill. murder

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon woman is the fifth person charged in connection to the murder of a 19 year old.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Misty D. Whipple, 43, of Mount Vernon, Ill., was charged with one count of aiding a fugitive for her role in the September 6 murder of Kyle M. Johnson.
Whipple is alleged to have helped Rick Meador flee from a warrant for his arrest issued in the State of Illinois.
Whipple allegedly rented a van that was used to take Meador to Florida, with the intent to help Meador escape the law.
Meador, 18, of Olney, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Richland County Jail.
The murder happened at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney, Illinois.
An adult male, later identified as Kyle M. Johnson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 officials were requested by the Olney Police Department to assist with the homicide investigation.
Three other people have been arrested in connection to the investigation.
Tara N. Haws, 33, and Dale E. Boatman, Jr., both of Olney, were each charged with first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
They are both being held at the Richland County Jail.
A 16-year-old girl from Olney was also charged with first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.
