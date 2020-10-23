S7HD reports 38 newly recovered COVID-19 patients, 34 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 38 new recovered cases and 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 1120 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Four cases are in Alexander County, eight are in Johnson County, three are in Massac County, another four are in Pope County, two are in Pulaski County, and 13 are in Union County.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1688 cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are 539 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reported 26 deaths.
