Shawnee Mass Transit offering free rides to polling locations

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Across Illinois, voters will cast their ballots for the General Election on Tuesday, November 3.
Shawnee Mass Transit will be providing free rides to the polls in their service areas, which are in Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union Counties.
The public transportation service said new and existing clients can ride to the polls on their regular routes in their county on election day at no cost.
Those inside the Shawnee Mass Transit District can contact the service at 866-577-6278 to schedule a ride.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.