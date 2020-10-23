Poplar Bluff School District offers take-home dinner for students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Poplar Bluff are making sure kids don’t go home hungry. Now they are offering a third meal for students to take home.
Poplar Bluff School District began a new program providing free dinner meals to students. The program was available with the United States Department of Agriculture, through a federal supplemental program to any student up to age 18.
Assistant Superintendent of Business, Amy Jackson, said students may have a long day before they get home.
“We know that for a lot of our kiddos, in order to be healthy at school and at home, this will benefit them as well as our community,” said Jackson.
Oak Grove Elementary Principle Jennifer Richardson said the program is a convenience for parents.
“They have the opportunity to put that meal in the oven, heat it up, and have something quick for their students to access when they get home,” said Richardson.
“In the morning, its hustle and bustle. It’s a rush and knowing that they will receive a hot meal at school is refreshing,” said Richardson.
All meals will include a main course, a vegetable, a fruit, and milk.
