Paducah man arrested for threatening people with a knife at motel

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident at motel on the southside of the city on Wednesday, October 21.
Officers were called just before 5 p.m. to the Hickory House Motel in reference to a drunk and belligerent man who was going room-to-room shouting racial slurs and threatening guests with a knife.
When officers arrived they found the suspect, identified as John C. Stringer, outside of the motel in a stairwell with a large blade knife in one hand and a beer bottle in the other.
Officers said they told the 54-year-old to drop the knife, but he would refuse and threaten the officers with the knife while talking about “suicide by cop.”
Stringer would drop the knife, pick it back up and point it at the officers.
After 15 minutes of talking to him, officers shot the Stringer twice with a bean bag gun.
When a paramedic team was in the process of treating and transporting, crews said Stringer spat in one of the paramedic’s face and threatened to harm his family.
After he was released from the hospital, Stringer was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Stringer was charged with menacing, alcohol intoxication, first-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad). He was also served with arrest warrants on two counts of failure to appear and first-degree bail jumping.
