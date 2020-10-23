Osage Centre sees uptick in space rentals for first-time events due to pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Not all events are canceled this year due to COVID-19, the Osage Centre is accommodating those that need the extra space to safely host their events.
The Osage Centre is seeing more first time events, according to Recreation Division Manager Penny Williams.
“A lot of people are looking for more space,” Penny Williams said. “I feel like they have better understanding of what is required and what they can do and how they can implement their events.”
Ricky Werner is the president of the River Valley Craft Club. He said he plans to rent out additional space at the Osage Centre for the 46th annual Christmas Craft Expo.
“Instead of making one building or two buildings so cramped, we’ll have them spread out between the three,” Werner said.
The other two buildings he’s renting for the craft show are in Arena Park.
“We hope that it brings big attendance because we know it’s a big boost to Cape Girardeau,” Werner said.
The Osage Centre hosted fewer events in 2020.
“We’re getting more and more back all the time and after the first of the year it seems like people are really excited about moving on to 2021 and getting their event planned for that”
She said there’s still bookings available for this year.
For the first time, The county is using the Osage Center as polling location for the November Third general election.
Werner said he is open to including more vendors in the Christmas Craft Expo.
You can call Ricky at 573-270-4888 or email ipcrick@hotmail.com if you want to be a part of the craft show.
