NHL postpones 2021 Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend

(KFVS) - The National Hockey League announced they are postponing the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic and 2021 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend due to COVID-19 uncertainties.
The NHL said it is not clear when fans would be available to attend both events in arenas, stadiums and other venues.
The league believes fans are a key part of these events.
The events have been postponed until 2022.
The Winter Classic was scheduled for January 1.
The St. Louis Blues were going to play against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
The Florida Panthers were scheduled to host the All-Star Weekend at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. on January 29-30.
The NHL is committed to hold the events in Minnesota and Florida in the near future
“Because of the uncertainty as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended," said NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer. "We are also considering several new and creative events that will allow our fans to engage with our games and teams during this upcoming season.”
The NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association said the upcoming season will begin on or around January 1, 2021.
