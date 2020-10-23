1,457 new COVID-19 cases on Ky., Gov. Beshear says “masks are crucial”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Oct. 23, 1,457 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 new deaths have been reported in Kentucky.
“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”
Beshear will finish his two week quarantine on Oct. 24. The First Family has recently tested negative four times.
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Hardin and Barren.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.