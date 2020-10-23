Mild Moring & Awaiting The Rain

A warm morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. As thicker clouds continue to move over the Heartland, we will watch for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms starting this morning. Activity will increase as a cold front moves closer by the afternoon. Heavy rain will fall during the afternoon within these storms. There is a small chance of an isolated strong/severe storm with the threats being gusty winds and hail if it develops. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s in the very early afternoon. Temps will rapidly drop through the rest of the day as the cold front passes.